Filings continue for upcoming primary elections

More people are filing to run for election in Bartholomew County’s upcoming primaries.

Incumbent County Councilman Scott Bonnell filed yesterday to run for re-election as a Republican to the District 1 seat on the council. He joins Republicans Dave London and Greg Patterson who filed for the District 1 race on Wednesday. Republican Jorge Morales also filed on Wednesday to run for the District 4 race.

Incumbent Republican County Commissioner Carl Lienhoop filed on Wednesday to run for re-election to the District 2 seat on the board.

The last day to file for the major party races is noon on Friday, February 4th in the county clerk’s office. The primary election is Tuesday May 3rd.