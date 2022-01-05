Filing period opens today for 2022 elections

website maker Today is the start of the filing period for this year’s primary election.

Democrat and Republican voters this year will be choosing candidates for races ranging from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and statehouse races, all the way down to town council races.

Bartholomew County Clerk Shari Lentz says that voters countywide will be choosing candidates for Bartholomew Circuit Court judge, prosecutor, sheriff, clerk, auditor, recorder, treasurer, assessor and County Commissioner District 2. The four County Council district seats will be up for election by voters in those districts also, as well as township trustees and advisory boards.

Voters will also be casting ballots in Clifford, Elizabethtown and Edinburgh for town clerk-treasurers and town council members.

The last day to file for the major party races is noon on Friday, February 4th in the county clerk’s office. The primary election is Tuesday May 3rd.