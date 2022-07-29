Filing opens for November school board candidates

The filing period has opened for school board candidates in the November election.

According to the Bartholomew County Clerk’s Voter Registration office, in the Bartholomew Consolidated Schools races, incumbent Rich Stenner has filed to run again for his district 2 seat, incumbent Kathy Dayhoff-Dwyer has filed to run again in District 6 and Dale Nowlin has filed to run in District 4, for the seat currently held by Julie Bilz. In Flatrock-Hawcreek Schools, incumbent Pat Walters has filed to run again for the at-large seat on the board.

To run, candidates must submit petitions with 10 signatures from residents. After the petitions are checked and approved by the clerk’s office, the candidates then file to become certified.

Registration started Wednesday and the filing period runs through August 26th.