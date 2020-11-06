FFY undergoing cleaning after COVID-19 positive

Foundation For Youth will be deep cleaning its facilities today after a person in the foundation community tested positive for COVID-19. The work will be going on this morning and the facility is expected to be open for after school activities, as well as athletics and aquatics. Big Brothers and Big Sisters programs will also continue as scheduled.

The foundation announced yesterday that the person was last present at FFY on Friday, Oct. 30th. Everyone who had close contact with the person, within six feet for 15 minutes or more, has been contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days. If they show symptoms, they will have to extend their isolation for 10 days after the symptoms first appear.

FFY officials say that if you were not contacted directly, you do not have to quarantine and may continue to attend after school activities.

Chuck Kime, executive director of FFY, suggests that you stress the importance of masks to your children as well as social distancing and sanitizing and washing your hands.