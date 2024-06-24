FFY receives $140k grant from Circle K golf tourney

Foundation for Youth Press Release

The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Circle K Junior Championship began with a Pairing Party at The Commons on Sunday, June 23rd.

In its twelfth year at Otter Creek, this event brings together young players from around the country to compete in the AJGA Junior Tournament. In addition, Circle K, the title sponsor, hosts an invitational for Circle K supplier companies with part of the proceeds going to Foundation for Youth programming.

Kevin Merritt, Circle K Head of NA Maintenance and Tournament Co-Chairman, emceed the evening – “It has been an honor and a pleasure to help grow this event with the assistance of Circle K vendor partners since 2017. Circle K looks for ways to uplift people and we appreciate how Foundation for Youth uses their resources to brighten lives every day.” This year the committee was pleased to announce a charitable partnership check to FFY for $140,000.00.

John Fairbanks, 2024 AJGA Circle K Junior Championship Tournament Chairman – “What an incredible night! Circle K, their vendor-partners, and a large team of volunteers worked harder than ever this year. We know our charitable partner, Foundation for Youth, will maximize our contribution of $140,000 to make a real difference in the lives of area youth.”

Chuck Kime, Executive Director – “Foundation For Youth offers high-quality youth and community programs including, the Boys & Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Columbus Youth Camp, Athletics, Aquatics and so much more. FFY’s mission is simple, “To Inspire and Enable Our Youth, Our Community.” We continue to adapt to the needs of our community, ensuring kids get the resources they need to succeed and thrive. This donation is exceptional and will enable us to reach more of the kids who need us the most. We appreciate the contributions made by those in our local community as well as the national and international support that made this gift possible, together with the outstanding leadership of Kevin Merritt, Circle K, and the AJGA committee.

Photo courtesy of Foundation For Youth