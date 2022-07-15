FFY holding first Twilight Gala Saturday night

Foundation for Youth will be holding its first ever Twilight Gala on Saturday evening.

The event features an outdoor dance with a woodland fairy theme including twinkling lights strung through the trees. It is geared for children ages 2-12 and their families. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

Previously the event was known as the Royal Ball & Princess Ball.

It will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday night at FFY, 405 Hope Avenue.

This event is free but organizers ask you to register on the web at foundationforyouth.com.