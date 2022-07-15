Local News Top Story 

FFY holding first Twilight Gala Saturday night

Foundation for Youth will be holding its first ever Twilight Gala on Saturday evening.

The event features an outdoor dance with a woodland fairy theme including twinkling lights strung through the trees. It is geared for children ages 2-12 and their families. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

Previously the event was known as the Royal Ball & Princess Ball.

It will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday night at FFY, 405 Hope Avenue.

This event is free but organizers ask you to register on the web at foundationforyouth.com.