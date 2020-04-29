FFY gives annual awards in online annual meeting

Foundation for Youth held a virtual annual meeting online Tuesday day afternoon, including annual awards.

The 2019 It Takes a Village Award went to Heritage Fund — The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County. Other awards included: Corporate Volunteer of the Year award to LHP, Volunteer of the Year to Cathy Hoehne, Friend of Camp Award to Britt Brewer, Coach of the Year to Juliana Bernabe , Employee of the Year to Brian Cain, Hollenbeck Sportsmanship Awards to Austin Baker and Sydney Baker. Camper of the Year Award to Jaedyn Greenlee. The Carlin Lucas Girl of the Year Award to Makenzie Harman and Boy of the Year to Luis Ernesto (Ernie) Burrola Ortegon and Youth of the Year Award to Keller McNear.

For more on the annual awards and the 2020 FFY annual report, click here