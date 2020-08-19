Few candidates file for open school board seats



Bartholomew County voters will be choosing members of local school boards when they go to the polls in November. But with a filing deadline of noon on Friday, Aug. 21st there are few names to go on the ballot.

County Clerk Jay Phelps said that there are three seats on the Bartholomew Consolidated School board up for election this fall, and two seats on the Flat Rock-Hawcreek School board.

The only candidate to file so far is Todd Grimes, who is running for the BCSC district 3 seat. The incumbent for District 3 is James Persinger who was first elected four years ago.

Also up for BCSC are the District 5 seat now held by Pat Bryant and the District 7 seat held by Jeff Caldwell.

The Flat Rock and Haw Creek district seats are up for election in the northeastern part of the county. Those are held by Brian Rose and by Steve Wilson.

Phelps said that the deadline to register to vote in the November election is coming up on Oct. 5th. You can check your registration at Indiana Voters dot org or in Bartholomew County, call the voter registration and elections office at 812-379-1604.