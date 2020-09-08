Felon accused of biting officer during firearms arrest

Columbus police arrested a felon with a firearm on Saturday, but not before he bit an officer.

According to police reports, officers responded to a man reportedly waving a gun in the 1400 block of Sycamore Street at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening. Police found 43-year-old Ernest T. Nichols Jr. of Columbus standing near a parked vehicle. He refused to cooperate with officers and got into the vehicle, where he then reached toward a firearm inside.

Police struggled with Nichols, as he bit an officer twice. Police used a Taser to get Nichols out of the vehicle but he allegedly continued to struggle on the ground and tried to reach into the waistband of his pants.

After being checked out at Columbus Regional Hospital, Nichols was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.