Father arrested after investigation into son’s death

A Columbus man has been arrested on neglect charges after the death of his 8-year-old son.

According to Columbus Police reports, officers were initially called to the family’s home in March on a report of a child not breathing. Police discovered that 8-year-old Lealyn Tuttle was dead in the home in the 4300 block of Serenity Drive. Officers spoke with the father, 35-year-old Travis E. Tuttle at the scene.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside. An autopsy showed that the boy had died from acute fentanyl and diphenhydramine intoxication.

Tuttle was arrested Monday without incident on charges of neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and Possession of a Narcotic Drug.