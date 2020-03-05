Father and son shot after gun-handling mishap

A Brownstown man and his son were accidentally shot in the legs during an incident at their home Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police say that the 40-year-old father and his 5-year-old son came to Schneck Medical Center shortly after midnight with gunshot wounds. The boy was transferred to IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis and the man was released from Schneck after treatment.

State police say their investigation indicates that the man was handling a gun in the living room of a home on Oak Street when it went off. The bullet passed through the father’s leg and then into his son’s.

The investigation is ongoing, state police report. Details will be turned over to the Jackson County prosecutor’s office for consideration of any charges, state police say.