Father accused of recklessness in shooting of son at Brownstown home

A Brownstown father is under arrest, after shooting himself and his son in the leg.

The incident happened a week ago in a home on Oak Street in Brownstown. 40-year-old Avis Wingler Jr. and his 5-year-old son came to Schneck Medical Center shortly before midnight on March 4th with the gunshot wounds. Wingler was treated and released, while his son was taken to IU Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and later released.

Indiana State Police say that their investigation revealed the incident was captured on home surveillance video. Wingler had been handling the gun in the living room when it went off, shooting both of them. However, state police say that rather than immediately take himself and his son to the hospital, instead Wingler spent time rearranging the scene and then called a relative to provide medical assistance, before transporting them to the hospital.

He is facing a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.