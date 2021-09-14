Fatal crash on Interstate 65 under investigation

Columbus Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 that happened Sunday night between Columbus and Walesboro.

According to police reports, officers were called to the crash at the 64.5 mile marker at about 8:15 Sunday evening after an SUV headed north in the construction zone first hit some construction barrels, then struck a concrete barrier wall, flipping the vehicle on the roof.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s office. The driver’s name has not yet been released, until the family is notified.

The incident remains under investigation by crash reconstructionists.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Columbus Regional Hospital medics and the Columbus Fire Department assisted at the scene.