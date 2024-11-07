Farm news network makes executive, HQ changes

Hoosier Ag Today has a new executive. The company which produces farm new reports that air daily on our White River Broadcasting stations has appointed Eric Pfeiffer to be president as of January 1st. The company’s founder and current president Gary Truitt will become chairman of the board of directors. Truitt created the company in 2006.

Pfeiffer, who has been with the company since 2018, will be responsible for all aspects of company operation including Hoosier Ag Today, Michigan Ag Today,, web portals, mobile apps, and social media platforms. Pfeiffer said the company’s mission will continue to “provide timely, relevant, and credible information to our farmer listeners and those who support them…” Hoosier Ag Today broadcasts on 75 radio stations and Michigan Ag Today has a 33 station network.

With the change in leadership, the company headquarters will move from Zionsville to West Lafayette.