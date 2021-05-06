Fake vehicle registration leads to arrest of wanted man

A false vehicle registration led to the arrest of a Columbus man on multiple outstanding warrants.

Columbus police report that they noticed the fake registration on a car at about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and attempted to stop the vehicle in the 700 block of Jonesville Road. The driver 31-year-old Brian D. Robertson of Columbus pulled into a parking lot and attempted to drive away again, according to police. However a second police car arrived to block his exit.

Police found that he was wanted on three outstanding Bartholomew County warrants. He was arrested on the warrants and cited for driving a vehicle that was falsely registered.