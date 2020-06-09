Fake name leads to wanted man’s arrest

Columbus police say giving a fake name to officers didn’t stop a wanted man from getting arrested last night.

Officers noticed two people inside a vehicle behind a Reo Street home at about 10 last night. One of the two allegedly gave a fake name to officers, but police discovered he was actually 45-year-old Bruce A. Galbraith of Columbus who was wanted on warrants out of Bartholomew and Owen counties.

He was arrested without incident but is facing new charges of false informing.