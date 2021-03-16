Fake name leads to Columbus man’s arrest

Columbus police arrested a man over the weekend who allegedly lied about his identity after he was discovered unconscious in a vehicle in a store parking lot.

The incident started at about 7 p.m. Sunday evening, when police were called to the Walmart on Merchant Mile about an unresponsive man inside a vehicle. Police found the man slumped over inside the vehicle.

As they talked to the man, he provided a fake name. But police discovered that he was 28-year-old William C. Brewer of Columbus who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody and a search revealed a syringe in his pocket. Brewer was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges for possessing the syringe and false informing, as well as the outstanding warrant.