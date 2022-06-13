Extreme heat leads to warnings; threatens all-time records

website maker We are in for some extreme heat this week. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can expect highs in the mid to upper 90s this week and high humidity, pushing the heat indexes today up to 105 and later this week of up to 108.

Today’s heat advisory goes into effect from noon to 9 tonight, and the next goes into effect at 11 tomorrow morning and lasts through 9 Wednesday night.

The weather service says you should take extra precautions if you have to work or spend time outside. You should reschedule any strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Make sure you wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.