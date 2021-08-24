Extreme heat expected this afternoon in central Indiana

The National Weather Service is warning of extreme heat today across central Indiana. You will see peak heat indexes in our area of 100 to 101 degrees this afternoon.

The weather service says that the heat can cause heat illnesses with prolonged exposure. You should limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water, and wear light-colored clothing. You should also check on those vulnerable to heat illnesses, including young children, the elderly, those with chronic medical conditions or those without air conditioning.

And make sure that outdoor pets have plenty of water and a cool place to rest.

A heat advisory is in effect from 2 to 8 p.m. this afternoon and evening.