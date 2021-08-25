Extreme heat continues today with local heat index of 106 expected

Brutally hot weather continues throughout Indiana today with temperatures that will feel like 106 or more in some places, including Columbus.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a heat advisory again today that will be in effect from 2 until 8 this afternoon and evening.

The weather service warns that you should take extra precautions if you are planning to spend time outdoors today. When possible you should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. If you are working outdoors, OSHA recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and call 9-1-1.