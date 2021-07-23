Extension office seeking Bartholomew County plan commission member

The Purdue Extension Board in Bartholomew County is looking for volunteers interested in serving on the county plan commission.

The commission considers subdivisions and rezoning of properties in the county, among other responsibilities dealing with land development. It meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. in the morning.

The position is open to anyone who is a landowner in the county who has an agricultural interest.

Applications are available at the Purdue Extension- Bartholomew County Office at 783 S. Marr Rd. in Columbus or by email at [email protected]

Applications are due by August 27th.