Explosion at egg plant leads to evacuations in Jackson County

Residents were evacuated Saturday night after an explosion at an egg production facility in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Departments, emergency crews were called to 4000 block East County Road 800N at just before midnight after a fire and explosion at Cort Acres. The Seymour Tribune is reporting that the explosion happened in the ammonia room that controls refrigeration in the egg cooler at the plant. The exact cause of the fire and explosion has not yet been identified and the fire is still under investigation.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated for their safety.

Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department and other area departments worked to fight the fire. Jackson County Medics also assisted at the scene. No one was injured.

The scene was finally cleared early Sunday morning.