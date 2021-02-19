Expect slick spots on some roads today
You can expect some slick roads in spots out there this morning.
All of our area counties remain under travel restrictions. Brown, Jackson and Jennings counties are under a travel watch this morning, which means only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby and Decatur counties are all under a travel advisory, the lowest level of travel restrictions.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is reporting a return to bitterly cold temperatures tonight, with real temperatures near 4, but winds of 5 to 7 mph will push the wind chill values below zero. You can expect a wintry mix of rain and snow over the weekend, with our area mostly getting rain.