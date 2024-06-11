Expansion already planned for Kings Hawaiian in Taylorsville area

The owners of the Kings Hawaiian Plant being developed in northwestern Bartholomew County are already making plans for an expansion that would bring an $55 million dollar investment to the community and 150 new jobs.

Irresistible Foods Group requested a tax break from the county government yesterday, outlining its expansion plans. Company officials said they are planning a second plant in the community, with $40 million in construction and building costs and $14 million for machinery and equipment. The planned jobs would have an average wage of just over $25.

This expansion was hinted at last year, when the owners announced an $180 million investment to build a bakery on 86 acres just off of the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 in Taylorsville. At the time, the company suggested further expansion possibilities at the site.

The County Commissioners yesterday certified a statement of benefits for the company’s plans and the County Council approved a 10-year tax abatement. Kristen Goecker with the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation said that while the abatement will save the company an estimated $1.2 million in property taxes, they would still be paying $1.1 million in new taxes to the community.

Map courtesy of Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation.