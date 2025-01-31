Exhibit Columbus to unveil this year’s designs for downtown

You will be able to preview the designs for the next round of Exhibit Columbus installations, with an event coming up later in February.

According to the organizers with the Landmark Columbus Foundation, say that the presentations will be coming up on Saturday, February 22nd at City Hall. They will include the designs to be installed around the community starting later this summer with creations by four recipients of the J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize, six University Design Research Fellowship teams, the High School Design Team, Communication Designer, and Bartholomew Consolidated Schools STEM program 5th and 6th graders.

Doors for the event will open at 8:15 a.m. in the morning on February 22nd and refreshments will be served by Lucabe Coffee Co. The presentations will begin at 8:30 am. You can get more information at exhibitcolumbus.org.