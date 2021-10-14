Exhibit Columbus to celebrate watershed Oct. 22 & 23rd

Exhibit Columbus will be holding events celebrating the Mississippi River watershed in Columbus, Friday and Saturday, October 22nd and 23rd.

The goal is to focus on the ecology of the watershed stretching from the Canadian Rockies to the Gulf of Mexico and from Appalachia to the Great Plains.

The public events will feature this year’s Exhibit Columbus photography fellows, University Design Research Fellow Derek Hoeferlin, and guests from the Chicago Architecture Biennial.

Events will begin Friday with the photography fellows Virginia Hanusik and David Schalliol in conversation with co-curator Iker Gil, at the Columbus Area Visitors Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m..

On Saturday, Upland Columbus Pump House will be hosting events from 10 to 8 with the theme of Tracing Our Mississippi: Story Gathering and Field Studios.

The events are free and you are invited to attend. You can find links to register at exhibitcolumbus.org.