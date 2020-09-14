Exhibit Columbus symposium sign-ups still available ahead of Tuesday start

There is still time to take part in the bi-annual Exhibit Columbus symposium. This year’s symposium is going virtual and will consist of two sessions a week, every other week through the end of October. The first session is tomorrow from 2 to 3 p.m. and will be with futurists discussing how strategic foresight and storytelling influence design.

The first Columbus-centered event will be Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.. It will be with Miller Prize recipients Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers, along with Columbus Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Frey and a representative from Cummins.

You can get more information or sign up at ExhibitColumbus.org. Participation in the conversations is free.