Exhibit Columbus seeks your thoughts with public survey

Organizers of Exhibit Columbus are looking for your thoughts on last year’s event.

More than a dozen temporary installations were built around the city’s architectural landmarks when the exhibits opened in August. The theme of the 2021 event was “New Middles: From Main Street to Megalopolis, What is the Future of the Middle City?”

An online survey is available this week with about 20 questions on the exhibition, your attendance and activities surrounding the project. It should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

One participant will win an an Exhibit Columbus gift bag, including a New Middles tote, catalog, poster, and a limited edition beer stein.

You can get take the survey here or get more information at exhibitcolumbus.org