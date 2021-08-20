Exhibit Columbus installations open to the public Saturday

Exhibit Columbus is celebrating the opening of this year’s installations with free public events tomorrow.

There are more than a dozen temporary installations built around the city’s architectural landmarks. The theme of this year’s event is “New Middles: From Main Street to Megalopolis, What is the Future of the Middle City?”

Opening events tomorrow will be centered around community conversations at First Christian Church and at Mill Race Park.

The First Christian Church events will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and will start with a conversation with this year’s University Design Research Fellows on Design as Memory and Play.

The Mill Race Park conversations will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and will include a chance to meet this year’s J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize recipients.

There will also be a guided tour of the installations from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, but a reservation is required and space is limited.

Saturday’s events are free and you are invited to attend.

The installations will be on view until Nov. 28th, with further events scheduled throughout the fall.

You can get more information at exhibitcolumbus.org.