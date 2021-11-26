Exhibit Columbus installations end Sunday; Final tour set

This year’s Exhibit Columbus installation season is wrapping up this weekend.

There are more than a dozen temporary installations built around the city’s architectural landmarks. The theme of this year’s event is “New Middles: From Main Street to Megalopolis, What is the Future of the Middle City?”

On Sunday, the exhibition officially ends. But you can still take part in the final guided tour of the installation sites.

Richard McCoy, head of the Landmark Columbus Foundation, will be leading the evening tour starting at 5:30 Sunday and lasting about an hour and a half. The tour will begin as the Exhibit Columbus offices at 408 6th Street. You should dress for the weather and for walking.

To learn more about the exhibition you can go to exhibitcolumbus.org