Exhibit Columbus brings symposium events downtown

The Exhibit Columbus symposium is coming to downtown Columbus Friday and Saturday.

Exhibit Columbus, launched in 2016, has two-year cycles with a symposium hosted one year, and the installation of exhibits around the city the next year. This year is a symposium event.

Organizers say the event will feature sessions with the J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize Recipients, University Design Research Fellows, High School Design Team, Graphic Designer, and the Curatorial Team.

On Friday, you will be able to go out into the field with the Miller Prize Recipients and there will be sessions with them at The Commons. Friday morning’s session is with Trinity Simons Wagner, executive director of the Mayor’s Institute on City Design. That is a leadership initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts. That will be at 9 a.m. at The Commons.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, there will be a keynote with the Miller Prize recipients at The Commons.

Saturday’s keynote will be at 9 a.m. at Columbus City Hall with Rachel Kaplan-David of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, Jenny Gil Schmitz of Desert X and Rasul Mowatt, Department Head of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Management at North Carolina State University, talking about their work with two of the most recognized art and architecture biennials in the world.

You can get more information at exhibitcolumbus.org