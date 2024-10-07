Exhibit Columbus announces Miller Prize, other participants

Exhibit Columbus has announced the participants in the upcoming symposium, including the recipients of this year Miller Prizes.

According to organizers, the Miller Prize was established in 2016 and is meant to focus on design studios that improve urban environments thorugh engagement with communities. It is named in honor of J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller, the former head of Cummins and his wife whose interest in architecture and design led Columbus to become a major site of modernist architecture.

Miller Prize recipients will design, build, and install temporary projects at iconic downtown Columbus sites. They are:

Adaptive Operations from Chicago, Illinois at The Crump Theatre

AD—WO, from Brooklyn, New York at the former Irwin Block Building

Studio Barnes from Miami, Florida at the Jackson Street Parking Garage

Studio Cooke John from New York City at the sunken courtyard at First Christian Church.

Exhibit Columbus, launched in 2016, has two year cycles with a symposium hosted one year, and the installation of exhibits around the city next year. This year’s symposium will be October 24th and 25th at locations in downtown Columbus. The theme of this two year cycle is “Yes And”

Exhibit Columbus is also announcing the university fellows that will be taking part and details about the high school design team.

University fellows:

Chandler Ahrens, Constance Vale, and Kelley Van Dyck Murphy from Washington University of Saint Louis

Sarah Aziz from University of New Mexico

Akima Brackeen from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

César A. Lopez, Jess Myers, Amelyn Ng, and Germán Pallares-Avitia from University of Virginia, Syracuse University, Columbia University, Rhode Island School of Design

Suzanne Lettieri and Michael Jefferson from Cornell University

Andrew Fu, Aaron Goldstein, Aleksandr Mergold from New Jersey Institute of Technology

The high school design team will be coordinated by R. Spencer Steenblik, a professor at Indiana University. He will work closely with Columbus Area Career Connection teacher Darin Johnson and others in the Bartholomew County School Corp.

You can find more information at exhibitcolumbus.org.