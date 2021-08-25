Ethnic Expo to return Saturday with Chinese event on Fourth Street

The second standalone Ethnic Expo festival will be Saturday on Fourth Street in downtown Columbus with the Chinese Expo.

The event is a partnership between the Columbus Chinese Association, the city of Columbus and the Columbus Area Visitors Center. Saturday’s festivities will include food, games, vendor booths, live music, and a Dragon and Lion Dance performance by members of the Indianapolis Chinese Community Center. A performance by the Cummins Diversity Choir is also planned.

Activities will start at 2 p.m., with the Cummins Diversity Choir performing at 6 p.m. and the Dragon and Lion Dance performance at 7 p.m.

The Columbus Chinese Association has a mission to share Chinese language and culture with the community.

Due to the pandemic, Ethnic Expo has been split into four individual events this year, with the first held on Juneteenth with the Bartholomew County NAACP. Upcoming Ethnic Expo events will be the Ganesh Festival of India on September 11th and Fiesta Latina on October 2nd.

You can get more information at ethnicexpo.org.