Ethnic Expo returns in full this weekend in Columbus

Ethnic Expo returns this weekend to the streets around Columbus City Hall.

Jody Coffman, event coordinator for the Columbus Community Development Department, explains that rather than a host country, the African-American community will be recognized this year:

Events kick off with lunch Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Friday night’s headliner will be The Indy Annies from 7:30 to 9:30 and Saturday night will be the Tiptonians from 8 to 10.

There will no longer be an Ethnic Expo parade and there will be no fireworks this year, due to the construction work near City Hall.

You can get more information at ethnic expo dot org