Estranged husband and wife dead in Columbus shootings

Authorities are identifying the two people found dead in a Columbus home Monday night.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Julie A. Schmidtke and her estranged husband 41-year-old Charles W Schmidtke, were found dead in the home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court Monday night.

An autopsy revealed that Julie Schmidtke was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, while Charles Schmidtke died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Columbus police say officers were called to reports of a shooting at the home at about 8:55 p.m. Authorities say that the initial report indicated that the estranged husband had entered the home and shot his wife. Police said that their investigation indicates that there was an argument before the shooting. Officers found the two dead inside.

Police say that there were no known threats to the community during the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.