Equipment business rezoning gets OK from Columbus council

Property owners hoping to build an equipment rental company on a rural section of U.S. 31 got the go-ahead from Columbus City Council this week.

Bright Property Management sought the rezoning of an eight acre piece of property on U.S. 31 between Base Road and County Road 300 E from light industrial uses to community commercial zoning. The lot is immediately north of Columbus Pawn on North National Road. The developers said in their application to the city that they plan to operate a Bobcat sales and rental store on the property.

The property is actually outside of the city limits, but falls within the city’s enhanced zoning jurisdiction. City County Planning Director Jeff Bergman explained to the council that when the area was under Bartholomew County zoning ordinances, it was designated for roadside businesses, however when it fell under city control, that transferred most closely to the light industrial zoning it has now.

The council unanimously approved the zoning change.