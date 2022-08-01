Elizabethtown man killed in Ripley County crash

An Elizabethtown man is dead and his wife seriously injured after a head-on collision Saturday near Versailles.

According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord R. Sheldon Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Road 129 in Ripley County at about 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say that a pickup being driven by 68-year-old Rebecca R. Ashcraft of Vevay, was traveling northbound on State Road 129 when she crossed the centerline into the path of Sheldon’s southbound car.

59-year-old Beth A. Sheldon was a passenger in the car and suffered serious injuries. She was flown by helicopter to University of Cincinnati Hospital for further treatment.

Ashcraft was transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville where she was treated for minor injuries. Toxicology results are still pending according to police.

Troopers say the accident remains under investigation.