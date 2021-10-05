Elizabethtown man facing drug-dealing charge after traffic stop

An Elizabethtown man was arrested on drug-related charges after trying to walk away from a traffic stop, police say.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies began to pull over a vehicle at about 7:36 p.m. Saturday evening near Shady Lane and U.S. 31. The driver stopped in front of a Shady Lane residence. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, a passenger began walking away.

The passenger, 25-year-old Triston Barlow was wanted on several outstanding Bartholomew County warrants. A search revealed Barlow was carrying 12.4 grams of fentanyl, 2 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A police dog alerted to drugs in the vehicle. A search uncovered paraphernalia, white powder, narcotics packaging material and a sale ledger.

In addition to the warrants, Barlow is facing new charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, as well as for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.