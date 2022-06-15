Elizabethtown man dies in crash near State Road 7

An elderly Elizabethtown man died in a crash Monday afternoon in Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department says that the crash happened at about 3:03 p.m. Monday just north of State Road 7 and South County Road 450E. The 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Few details have been released about the crash, except that a semi, SUV and pickup were all involved. No one else was injured.

State Road 7 was closed for about four hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.