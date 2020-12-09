Elizabethtown man arrested on drug-related charges

Authorities are crediting the Columbus Police Intelligence Led Policing Unit with the arrest of an Elizabethtown man on drug-related charges Monday afternoon.

According to police reports, a Columbus police officer and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department deputy working on the unit stopped a driver of a suspicious vehicle on Tellman Road at about 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The driver got out and began yelling at police according to the report. Police tried to detain the man, who scuffled with officers before being put in handcuffs.

The driver, 49-year-old Ronald L. Miller turned out to have a suspended driver’s license and a search revealed methamphetamine in his wallet. He is facing charges for possessing the meth, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended and disorderly conduct.