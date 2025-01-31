Elizabethtown man accused of distributing child porn images online

A Jennings County man has been arrested, accused of possession of child pornography.

According to the Indiana State Police, Jennings County deputies received a tip on Tuesday from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, saying that a Jennings County resident had been sharing and receiving pornographic images of children through a social media app. Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children-Indiana Task Force, were able to quickly identify the address in Jennings County where the images were being distributed.

Officers served a search warrant at a home in Elizabethtown Wednesday, where they found more evidence. 27-year-old Kordell T. Nienaber was arrested and is facing a felony charge of possessing child porn.

Troopers say that the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.