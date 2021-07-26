Elizabethtown man accused of child molesting in Bartholomew, Jennings counties

A 31-year-old Elizabethtown man is under arrest on child molesting charges, accused of having sex with a 13-year-old.

Seymour Police are reporting that the investigation began on May 5th, when police were told that two men, both over 21, had been having intercourse with the girl. After reviewing information found under five search warrants, Seymour police determined that one of the men had sex with the girl, but in Jennings County. Information was forwarded to the Jennings County prosecutor’s office for review.

On Thursday, Seymour officers arrested 31-year-old Jordan Sargent of Elizabethtown on three felony charges of child molesting. He refused to be interviewed by police. Police said new information indicated that Sargent had also had intercourse with the girl in Bartholomew County and that information has been forwarded to the Bartholomew County prosecutor’s office for review.