Eight teens, 1 adult, arrested in Seymour armed robbery case

Nine people have been arrested in connection to a Seymour armed robbery last week, including eight teens.

According to reports from the Seymour Police Department, the investigation started after residents of a home in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue were held at gunpoint by three teens while marijuana and prescription medications were stolen from the home at about 9:09 p.m. on May 4th.

The investigation led to a search of a home on Garden Avenue, where several firearms were seized, including one matching the description of the gun used in the armed robbery. Police also recovered more than two pounds of marijuana and THC vape cartridges.

A 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old have all been arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery and theft. The 16-year-old was already being held for criminal recklessness both with a firearm and with a vehicle in an incident after the armed robbery.

On Monday, three boys, ages 15, 16 and 16, and two girls, both 15, were arrested for intimidating a witness, related to the original armed robbery.

Also on Monday, police interviewed a resident of the Garden Avenue home who admitted to owning the drugs found there. 18-year-old Keegan Brooks of Seymour was arrested on charges including dealing in and possessing marijuana, as well as maintaining a common nuisance.

Seymour police say the majority of armed robberies over the past five years were related to the use and sale of marijuana.