Eight arrested in child solicitation sting operation

Eight people have been arrested in a Jackson County sting operation aimed at preventing human trafficking and pedophilia in what they are calling Operation March Sadness.

The operation began last Tuesday, when members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Covenant Rescue Group began communicating online with suspects through sex trafficking and prostitution websites, using decoy profiles for 15 to 19 year old girls. More than 7000 messages were sent and received during the operation and all suspects had intentions of having sex for money with the fake girls.

Two individuals were suspected sex traffickers who used intimidation methods in attempt to lure girls to Louisville and Indianapolis.

All those arrested came to the operation site and were immediately taken into custody after attempting to make contact with the decoy.

Six of the suspects were arrested for attempting to have sex with a child under the age of 16 . The other two arrests came after suspects showed up at the operation site expecting to pay for sex from either a 16- or 19- year old. One of those suspects came to the site to have sex with both the 16 and 19 year old and promised to pay with a controlled substance. Methamphetamine and ecstasy were found during his arrest and he is facing drug-related charges.

Those arrested and their charges included: