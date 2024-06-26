Egg packing facility to bring 150+ jobs to Jackson County

A company specializing in its pasture-raised, ethically produced egg production through family farms is planning a new facility in Seymour.

The city announced today that Vital Farms is planning an egg washing and packing facility in the city. The 72-acre facility will be built in the Eastside Industrial Park near Aisen. In its first phase it would bring more than 150 jobs to Jackson County. The company plans to support about 165 family farmers within a day’s drive of the new facility, expanding its network to more than 300 family farmers.

The company said that Vital Farms produces the leading brand of pasture-raised eggs in the country by retail dollar sales. The goal is for the new facility help generate more than $350 million in revenue for the company.

Company officials say that this will be the second of their facilities with the first in Springfield, Missouri.

Much like its Missouri plant, tis facility will have environmental stewardship goals incorporated into the site plans, in addition to a flow-through design to improve safety and efficiency of the overall operation.

Vital Farms President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco cited the support of the City of Seymour, Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation and Indiana Economic Development Corporation in its decision. He said the company is looking “building an even stronger connection to Southern Indiana and its surrounding communities in the years ahead.”

The company plans to break ground next year and be operational by 2027.

Photo courtesy of City of Seymour