Education coalition head to step down

The head of an organization dedicated to improving education efforts locally and regionally is retiring at the end of the year, and her role will be filled by a former Bartholomew Consolidated School superintendent.

The Community Education Coalition in Columbus is announcing that Kathy Oren, the group’s president and CEO, is retiring effective Dec. 31st. Dr. Jim Roberts, former BCSC superintendent who retired from the district earlier this year, will be moving into that role.

Oren has been with the education coalition for 12 years and has been leading the group since the retirement of John Burnett two years ago.

During her tenure the coalition has taken several important steps including efforts such as Tu Futuro and Umoja Unity in working to improve education efforts aimed at minority students, becoming a Lumina Talent Hub and 21st Century Talent Region, and launching branding efforts for a unified AirPark Columbus College Campus. Her work has also led to funding from groups ranging from the Strada Education Foundation to the Indiana Commission on Higher Education.

The Coalition will host a community event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 12 at Upland Pump House to celebrate Oren’s tenure.