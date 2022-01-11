Edinburgh woman arrested after short police chase

A wanted Edinburgh woman was arrested by Columbus Police Friday afternoon after a short foot chase.

According to Columbus Police reports, officers noticed 25-year-old Mary J. Craig inside a vehicle on Union Street at about 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon and recognized that she was wanted on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but Craig jumped out and ran away. She was captured a few blocks away. A search revealed that she had a small bag of methamphetamine hidden in one of her pants pockets.

She was arrested on new charges for possessing the methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement as well as the outstanding warrant.