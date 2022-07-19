Edinburgh traffic stop leads to drug arrest of North Vernon woman

A North Vernon woman was arrested early this morning on drug related charges after a traffic stop near Edinburgh.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation at about 3:13 a.m. near the intersection of West County Road 800N and Executive Drive. A department police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search revealed what deputies suspected as methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia. The driver, 54-year-old Cathy Ford of North Vernon was taken into custody and she was found to be carrying more methamphetamine.

She was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia, as well as a syringe.