Edinburgh residents accused of meth dealing after search by police

Shawn Park. Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department

Two Edinburgh residents are facing drug dealing charges after a raid last week by town police.

According to Police Chief Doyne Little Jr., police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of South Main Street after a two-month long investigation on Thursday. Officers found 13 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana on the kitchen table.

When they searched the pockets of a man at the home, Shawn Park, they allegedly discovered 79 grams of methamphetamine in a baggie. Drug paraphernalia, syringes and prescription narcotics were also found inside the home.

Park is facing a charge of dealing methamphetamine.

Monica Gilp. Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department

A woman at the home, Monica Gilp, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, and possessing a controlled substance and marijuana.