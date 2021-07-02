Edinburgh police warn of candy laced with THC

Edinburgh police are alerting parents about THC-laced candy that is showing up in the community.

The police department says that it confiscated more than six pounds of the candy during a recent raid on a home in the 500 block of East Park Drive. The drugs look similar to Nerds Candy and some are even labeled and packaged to appear like the actual candy.

Officers say that they recovered the candy along with THC vape cartridges and multiple bags of marijuana last week. Two people were arrested.

Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department